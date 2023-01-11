A St Dogmaels man is due to appear in court today in connection with a bomb scare that happened over the weekend.

Lee Moody, 58, of St Dogmaels has been charged with posting a homemade mock explosive device with the intention of causing another person to believe that it would explode.

Devon and Cornwall police said: “Lee Moody, 58, St Dogmaels, Pembrokeshire, has been charged with that on December 21, 2022 at Guildford, Surrey, he dispatched by means of post an article, namely a homemade mocked explosive device with the intention of inducing in another a belief that the said article was likely to explode or ignite and thereby cause personal injury or damage to property.”

The charges relate to an incident in Flushing, Falmouth, on Sunday, January 8, which saw the village sealed off and homes evacuated.

Police and the bomb disposal squad were called to Flushing in the early hours of Sunday.

The Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team was contacted to investigate and a command centre was set up by the police at Tregew Barn above the village.

Residents were evacuated as a precaution and were supported as they awaited EOD assessment.

A 100m cordon was put in place and the roads surrounding the area were also closed.

Moody is due to appear before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court today, Wednesday January 11.