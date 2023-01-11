Cardigan will be the home of a brand new service supporting people with and affected by chronic, life-limiting illness, their carers and the bereaved.

The Living Well sessions hosted by Ceredigion based charity, Aberystwyth and District Hospice Home Volunteers (known as HAHAV) will run on a monthly basis, as part of a pilot project generously funded by Cardigan Association of Voluntary Organisations’ Caring Communities Innovation Scheme.

The scheme’s organisers said that thousands of people living across the county were affected by combined, chronic, life-limiting illness, such as cancer, heart failure, degenerative neurological conditions, and COPD.

However, many people in Cardigan face challenges accessing support on a local level.

The Living Well sessions will provide participants with the opportunity to build support networks over a cup of tea and a piece of cake, learn about support services that may assist with managing symptoms or improving quality of life; and try new wellbeing activities – such as seated exercise, art and singing.

MORE NEWS:

HAHAV’s chair of trustees and one of the charity’s founding volunteers, Dr Alan Axford OBE, said: “HAHAV is a volunteer-led charity in Ceredigion supporting people affected by any chronic, life-limiting conditions and their carers.

“Historically, we have provided volunteer-led outreach support to people within their own homes; and recently we commenced our Grief Companions service – a pilot programme pan-Ceredigion, for bereaved people.

“Building upon these firm foundations, we are delighted to be holding a series of events in Cardigan, an area which we know is under-resourced for many of our beneficiaries.”

He warmly welcomed and encouraged people from Cardigan and the surrounding areas, with, or affected by, chronic, life-limiting illness, and anyone struggling with bereavement to come along to the Living Well events.

The Living Well sessions will run on the last Thursday of each month, from 11am to 1pm, in the lounge at Maes Mwldan on Bath House Road.

Starting on January 26, the sessions are completely free to attend, with complimentary refreshments provided.

Anyone needing transport assistance to attend, should contact HAHAV. To register your place, or to discuss transport, please contact admin@hahav.org.uk or call 01970 611550 and speak to Alex.