The organisers of the long-established Tenby 10k will not be staging the event again.

The popular run, which attracts hundreds of competitors, traditionally takes place on the last weekend of July.

It has always been successfully put on by the Trots running club.

But the St Clears-based organisation has now announced it is calling it a day on any involvement with the race as it has become 'increasingly difficult and costly' to put on.

With enquiries now coming in about this year's event, the club's Tenby 10k team has now made the following announcement: "It is with great sadness that we as a running club will no longer be organising the Tenby 10k event, either this year, or in any subsequent years.

"It has become increasingly difficult and costly to organise this event, particularly in Tenby which has seen the number of events held in the town grow since the Tenby 10k first started some 20 years ago.

"We'd like to take this opportunity to say a massive thank you to everyone would supported the event over its long history, from those who took part, to those who gave their support out on the route as well as the numerous volunteers who help out on the day.

"We know many of you will be extremely disappointed with this announcement, but we hope you can understand our reasons.

"We wish you all the best for 2023 and I'm sure we'll see some of you out on the roads."

Supporters of the race have praised the club for its efficient organisation of the race over the years and commented how much they enjoyed it.

The run was also a successful vehicle for fundraising.

The Wolverhampton Bobsleigh Team, who ran the 2022 course in fancy dress, said: "We had a fantastic time last year. Over the weekend we managed to raise over £1,100 for Tenby RNLI.

"A great shame."