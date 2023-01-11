A HAVERFORDWEST company is applying for a goods vehicle operators licence.

Pembrokeshire Logs L N of Pwllcaerog Farm, Berea, Haverfordwest (SA62 6DG) is applying for the licence.

The licence would allow the company to use their base at Pwllcaerog Farm, Berea, Haverfordwest, as an operating centre for two goods vehicles and one trailer.

Any owners or occupiers of land including buildings near the operating centre who believe that their use or enjoyment of the land would be affected should make representations in writing by February 1.

Representations must be sent to Traffic Commissioner, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF with their reasons. A copy must also be sent to the applicant at the address listed earlier in the article.