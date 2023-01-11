PLANS have been put in place to replace part of a Pembrokeshire village green.

Pembrokeshire County Council placed a notice in the public notices section of the Western Telegraph on January 11 which advises of the plans for Wolfscastle Village Green.

The council wants to have part of the village green to be released from the ‘village green’ name so that an extension to the primary school can be built and then have another part of green land to be listed under the village green in its place.

The council wants to release a 245 square metre piece of land that forms part of Wolfscastle Village Green on the eastern part of the green in the curtilage of Wolfscastle Primary School so that a detached canteen building can be built on it in the school grounds.

The replacement piece of land that the council wants to register as part of the village green in its place is a 479 square metre piece of land laid to grass which is situated along the Glan Cleddau Road, immediately adjoining the northern part of Wolfscastle Village Green.

MORE NEWS:

Copies of the application form and plans of the land can be viewed at County Hall in Haverfordwest between 10am and 4pm on weekdays, except for public holidays. The plans can be viewed up to Wednesday, February 22.

Anyone who wants to make a representation about this plan must do so by the above date in writing to Planning and Environment Decisions Wales, 2nd Floor, West Wing, Cathays Park, Cardiff, CF10 3NQ.