THE INQUEST into the death of a popular St Dogmaels couple in a house fire last year has been opened.

Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire Coroners Court opened the inquest into the deaths of married couple David Bowen Edwards, 60, and Margaret Eleanor Edwards, 55, at midday on Wednesday, January 11.

The couple were found dead after a house fire at their Church Lane home in the early hours of Sunday, December 11.

Around 11 residents in the street were evacuated from their homes as firefighters battled the flames at 1.30am. They were able to return that evening, but the extensive damage caused by the fire claimed the lives of the couple.

Their families issued a joint statement paying tribute to Mr and Mrs Edwards, saying: “We are distraught by our loss of Margaret and David Edwards, who were devoted to each other, having been together for 35 years and were well-known and respected members of the St Dogmaels community.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support at this horrific time, it has meant so much to both families.

“We would now like time to grieve and would ask to be given privacy in which to do so.”

The community rallied around those affected by the fire in the days and weeks following the tragedy.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is being carried out by Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service investigators and Dyfed-Powys Police.

Acting senior coroner Paul Bennett adjourned the inquest until the conclusion of the investigation has been received.