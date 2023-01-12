WITH more than 2,500 members in the Western Telegraph Camera Club, we are inundated with stunning photos of Pembrokeshire.

Each week, we receive dozens upon dozens of awesome pictures showcasing the beauty of the county.

Our members take pictures of the stunning scenery, adorable wildlife and impressive landmarks from all over Pembrokeshire.

Here are some of our favourite recent photos.

Rainbow over Bosherston Lily Ponds. Picture: Dan Soper (Image: Dan Soper (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Swan at Neyland Marina. Picture: Liam Woolley (Image: Liam Woolley (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Lydstep Caves. Picture: Nigel Christie (Image: Nigel Christie (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Withybush Woods. Picture: Donna-Marie Humphries (Image: Donna-Marie Humphries (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

A happy dog on the beach. Picture: Laura Hemingway (Image: Laura Hemingway (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Looking out over the water at Fishguard. Picture: Christopher Walters (Image: Christopher Walters (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Brawdy Church. Picture: Roy Jones (Image: Roy Jones (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.