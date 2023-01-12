TWO men from Stoke-on-Trent will be sentenced for thefts committed in Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion later this month.

Alexandru Zamfir, 24, and Robert Pascu, 20, both of Moore Street, Cobridge, Stoke-on-Trent, each admitted four charges of theft at Llanelli Magistrates Court on January 6.

The pair admitted that they stole printer ink with a value of £1,000 from Tesco in Pembroke Dock; and stole £1,000 worth of printer ink and toothbrushes from Tesco in Milford Haven.

They also admit to the theft of £1,500 worth of razor blades, toothbrushes, Nictorette items and printer ink from Tesco in Haverfordwest; and £800 worth of printer ink, high value beauty items and Nicorette products from Tesco in Cardigan.

All four charges relate to September 23.

Both have been remanded in custody and are due to be sentenced at Swansea Crown Court on January 20.