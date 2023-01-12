PLANNING permission for the development of wind turbines in Pembrokeshire is being sought.

Milford Energy Limited is looking to apply for planning permission for land south of the Dragon LNG Terminal in Waterston, Milford Haven.

The company has to apply to Welsh Government ministers for permission as it is a development of national significance (DNS).

The application will be for the ‘construction, operation and maintenance, and decommissioning of up to three wind turbines, and ancillary equipment and infrastructure, together with access improvements, landscaping, ecological mitigation/enhancement and associated works’ according to a public notice placed in the Western Telegraph’s public notice section on January 11.

There are also secondary consents which are relevant to the application. These are: ‘temporary access roads and associated highway and landscaping works to facilitate deliveries of abnormal indivisible loads during construction and maintenance.’

The full application, plans and supporting documents can be viewed at www.dragonenergypark.co.uk or at Dragon LNG, Main Road, Waterston (SA73 1DR) or for further details, call 01646 691730 and extension 7002.

Pre-application consultation opens on Thursday, January 12. Anyone who wishes to make a representation on this must do so in writing before 11.59pm on February 23 by emailing info@dragonenergypark.co.uk or Freepost Infinergy Ltd.