The 2022 pantomime at the Torch Theatre, Milford Haven has broken Box Office records to become its best-selling panto ever.

The Torch saw record breaking ticket sales of its public performances of Sleeping Beauty, with the lovable dame, Fanny the Nanny, played by Dion Davies stealing the show alongside a cast of professional actors including Jâms Thomas, Clêr Stephens, Gwenllian Higginson and Miriam O’Brien.

Over 6,350 pantomime tickets were sold this year compared to the previous record of 5,175 set in 2016 and as Chelsey Gillard, the Torch Theatre’s new artistic director, explained, the panto was a huge success for all.

She said: “We were thrilled to welcome so many families to the Torch to see Sleeping Beauty and to spread some festive cheer.

"We are also very thankful to some very generous companies whose contribution to our Christmas Wishes Campaign allowed us to work with local charities to provide tickets for families who may not otherwise have been able to attend.”

On top of the public performances, over 30 local schools and community groups enjoyed the performances, including 20 Ukrainian refugees, who saw pantomime for the first time thanks to the support of the Milford Haven Twinning Committee.

As Chelsey starts her new role, the Torch says a fond farewell to Peter Doran, the Torch Theatre’s artistic director for the past 25 years.

Sleeping Beauty was Peter’s last show as director before his retirement and the record breaking sales were a fitting way to celebrate all his achievements.

Looking forward, the Torch has announced their 2023’s festive pantomime, Beauty and the Beast, a fairy story that has been enchanting people for almost 300 years.

The pantomime will be directed by Chelsey who added: “Panto is always the highlight of our year, and we can’t wait to welcome even more young people (and those young at heart) to join us for Beauty and The Beast next winter with all new magical songs, outrageous costumes and side-splitting gags.”

Tickets are on sale now for Beauty and the Beast with an early bird offer of £21.50, £18.50 concessions and £68 for families until the end of January 2022.

Tickets are already selling fast for this panto that will take place from Friday 15 to Sunday 31 December.

Bookings can be made via the Torch Theatre’s box office on 01646 695267 or online at torchtheatre.co.uk

Alongside this, bookings are also open for school performances for Beauty and the Beast.

To enquire and reserve your place, please email boxoffice@torchtheatre.co.uk