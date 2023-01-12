A Pembrokeshire throughfare is to remain closed for five days following confirmation that essential railway bridge repairs have to be carried out near Templeton.

Tanners Lane will be closed to all vehicles on Monday, January 30, and will remain closed until February 3.

The closure will affect the road from its junction with Fresh Fields and westwards to its junction with Forge Mill.

It is understood that the restrictions will not apply to emergency service vehicles and pedestrian access will be maintained throughout.

Motorists are being urged to use alternative routes, namely the A478 towards Narberth Road, the B4214 Templeton to Cold Blow road, the B4314 Cold Blow to Princes Gate, and the C3070 Princes Gate to Ludchurch road and Tanners Lane.

The official notices and a map of the alternative route is available on the Templeton Community Council website.