THERE are calls for anyone with information about the graffiti on the offices of a local MP to come forward to police.

Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating after ‘Tories outt’ graffiti was written on the window of MP Simon Hart’s offices in St John Street, Whitland.

It was written on the window at a time overnight on Thursday, January 5 and Friday, January 6.

The Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire MP – who was previously Secretary of State for Wales – said: “Memo to the person who left this memento on my Whitland office window last night.

“The building isn’t owned by me so this is of as great an inconvenience to the owner and other occupiers as it is to the intended recipients.

“The staff who work there are not Conservative Party employees, but taxpayer-funded caseworkers.

"Banksy needn’t worry too much about the competition.

“You may want to brush up on the location of and effectiveness of CCTV.”

Anyone with any information relating to the incident is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police in one of the following ways:

Online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline

Emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk

Calling 101

Texting the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908 id deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org

When contacting the force about the incident, quote the reference DP-20230106-086.