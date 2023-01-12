A popular music festival which has been cancelled this year was simply not viable the organisers have said.

Last year the St Davids Cathedral Festival returned with a packed programme, following a two year Covid enforced absence.

Despite a programme full of celebrations for the Queen’s Jubilee, choral music, orchestras and ensembles, a sandcastle competition, bee workshops and an open-air prom the festival made a loss.

Last week the festival’s organisers said that the festival, which has been running for more than four decades, would not go ahead in this its 45th year due to the economic climate.

The festival’s artistic director, Simon Pearce, said that ticket sales across the week last year were down by thirty percent.

This, paired with a ‘significant reduction’ in Arts Council funding has meant that this year’s event was not viable.

“This decision was not taken without considerable thought, but in light of the financial loss in last year’s festival and in the current economic climate it was decided to take a cautious approach.,” said Mr Pearce.

“Ticket sales across the week were down by some 30 per cent and together with a significant reduction in Arts Council funding it would mean that the festival would not be viable in 2023 and could have run at a significant loss for Dean and Chapter.”

READ MORE:

He went on to say that this year is the Diocesan Year of Pilgrimage, and various concerts on this theme will be presented at the cathedral throughout the year.

“These will be far more targeted for sponsorship and hopefully will act as significant fundraisers for the cathedral and rebuild a reserve for future festivals,” said Mr Pearce.

The first of these concerts is planned for Saturday March 4when the Welsh folk band Ar Log will return to St Davids. The concert will include the first performance of new work by Grahame Davies set to music by Paul Mealor.

Further information of other concerts and dates will be released in February.

“We are most grateful for all the financial support we have received over the years and we would welcome such support going forward,” said Mr Pearce.

He said that details of how to sponsor events financially, and about volunteering, will be released soon.

“Volunteers will be the lifeblood of our future to enable the presentation of these events through 2023 and beyond,” he said.