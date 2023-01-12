A man’s desperate cry for help resulted in a court sentence this week after he was charged with using threatening and abusive behavior after slicing his cheeks with a razorblade.

Pleading guilty to the charge of using threatening behavior before Haverfordwest magistrates this week was George Carruthers, 30, of Robert Street, Milford Haven.

The court was told that on November 27, 2022, Carruthers was seen walking into the CK supermarket in Milford Haven, by two members of staff.

“He was bleeding from both cheeks and was swearing continuously,” said Crown Prosecutor Dennis Davies.

“He picked up two packets of razors and raised his voice at the two members of staff who had by now become concerned for his safety as they thought he was going to harm himself.”

Mr Davies said the staff members attempted to calm him down however Carruthers proceeded to walk out of the store, carrying both packets of razors, despite not paying for them.

“But then he re-entered, slashing both of his cheeks with the razor,” continued Mr Davies.

“And once again the staff became very concerned about what he might do.”

Carruthers also pleaded guilty to a charge of theft relating to the razors and a can of alcohol.

He was legally represented in court by Mr Tom Lloyd.

“My client accepts that his behavior was wholly inappropriate but I hope you can differentiate between people coming in and making verbal threats and someone who has severe depression, severe mental heath issues and who was in desperation at the time.

“He was using the razorblades to harm himself, not others. That was his only goal.”

For the offence George Carruthers was fined £120 and was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.