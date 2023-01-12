Hopes that Haverfordwest’s new £8m public transport project would proceed with what deputy leader Paul Miller has described as ‘direct communication with the public’ have hit a red light after councillors this week signed a ‘call-in’ on the cabinet’s blank cheque proposal.

All 11 members of Pembrokeshire County Council’s Conservative group have signed their names to a ‘call-in’ on the Cabinet’s decision, dated Monday, January 9.

The blocked decision would have allowed the authority to proceed to the next stage of the Haverfordwest Transport Exchange project, regardless of its cost.

Initial estimates suggested that the major public transport development scheme would be in the region of £8m, however this sum has yet to be confirmed.

Cllr Miller, who is leader of the council’s Labour group, recently informed members via a report that the scheme now requires ‘the involvement of a contractor to undertake construction works to progress the project.”

However this contract will be ‘of no fixed term’.

Additional external funding is now being sought to secure extra finances to complete the scheme. If unsuccessful, there would be the likelihood of additional prudential borrowing.

The decision has been rejected following the county council's announcement last December of an expected budget deficit in the region of £28m for the period 2023-23.

“At a time when costs are at their highest, it is only right that public facing scrutiny is held, rather than signing a blank cheque to the contractors to carry on as they wish,” said Cllr Di Clements, leader of the Pembrokeshire Conservative group and county councillor for Martletwy.

“Further clarity is needed around how much this project will cost the people of Pembrokeshire.”

Their mettle was further rattled when a ‘restricted document’ that appeared on the agenda was not shared with the public.

“All council members, as well as the public, should be made fully aware of the current situation for appropriate scrutiny,” added Cllr Clements.

In a previous statement released to the Western Telegraph, Cllr Paul Miller was reported as saying, “We will continue to communicate clearly with the public as we progress through this exciting project.”

The ‘Call-In’ item is due for scrutiny at an extraordinary meeting of the Services Overview and Scrutiny Committee, with the date of the meeting yet to be confirmed.

Works were scheduled to begin on the main infrastructure during May of this year, subject to planning approvals.

The Haverfordwest Public Transport Interchange plans are scheduled to go before the County Planning Committee on March 16.