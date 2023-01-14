HERE are the death notices placed in the Western Telegraph on Wednesday, January 11.

Bernard Goodwin “Buzzy” Bland (Solva)

Passed away peacefully on January 1, Buzzy of Solva. Beloved husband of Maureen, dearly loved father of Martin, Nicholas and Richard. Grampy to Josh, Ella, Lauren, Hannah, Gracie, Polly, Milly, Toby and Libby.

Funeral service on Thursday, January 19 at 10.30am at St. Aidan's Church, Solva. Donations, if desired, for Cancer Research UK, c/o W.G.Bernard Mathias & Daughter, 62 New Street, St.Davids, SA62 6SU

Kenneth “Ken” Edwards (Haverfordwest)

Ken Edwards, Stoke on Trent formerly of Scotchwell View Haverfordwest, passed away suddenly but peacefully aged 81 years on January 5, at the Royal Stoke University Hospital. A much-loved family member, he was the beloved husband of Hilary and dear brother to Peter and the late Michael and Tim. He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his devoted family and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral are yet to be finalised. Enquiries to Tudor Davies Funeral Services, Waterloo Road, Stoke on Trent ST6 3HB Tel 01782 811411.

Wendy Jane Griffiths (Pembroke)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Monday, December 26, 2022, of Wendy Griffiths of West Street, Orange Gardens, Pembroke. Beloved wife of Tony, Wendy was 63.

The funeral will take place on Wednesday, January 18 with a service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium at 2.30pm. All further enquiries may be made to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Rowland Gwynne “Gwynne” Davies (Haverfordwest)

Passed away peacefully on December 30, 2022 aged 96 years. Beloved husband of Valerie and the late Margery, loving dad of Iain and partner Sheila, brother of Ben, Madge, Penny and sister-in-law Barbara. Uncle to numerous nephews and nieces. He will be greatly missed. Many, many thanks to Torestin Care Home, for the wonderful way they looked after Gwynne.

His funeral service will be held at Weston Crematorium Chapel on Thursday, February 2 at 12.30pm followed by interment. No flowers by request please, donations if desired for the Alzheimer's Society and the Salvation Army may be made online at www.gwynnedavies.muchloved.com or they may be sent to C V Gower Funeral Directors, The Square, Winscombe, BS25 1BS, tel: 01934 842945.

Peggy Lynne Richardson (Haverfordwest)

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Peggy Lynne Richardson. Peggy passed away peacefully at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest on Christmas Day, December 25, 2022, of Hawthorn Rise, Haverfordwest aged 70 years. Her close family wish to thank the staff on Ward 11 for treating Peggy with kindness and care.

The funeral service will take place on Saturday, January 21 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 12.15pm. There will be immediate family flowers only with donations, if so desired, for Royal Osteoporosis Society c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 & 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Kedwin Brian Jones (Letterston)

Bu farw Brian o 'Manite', Treletert, Sir Benfro, yn heddychlon yng Nghartref Gofal Towy Castle, Croesyceiliog, Sir Gaerfyrddin, ar ddydd Mercher Rhagfyr 28ain 2022 yn 87 mlwydd oed. Priod annwyl a ffyddlon Barbara, tad annwyl Aled, Eirian, Emyr, Rhodri a Llyr, 'Dat' a thad-yng-nghyfraith cariadus.

Brian of 'Manite', Letterston, died peacefully at Towy Castle Care Home, Croesyceiliog, Carmarthenshire, on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, aged 87 years. Beloved and devoted husband of Barbara, beloved father of Aled, Eirian, Emyr, Rhodri and Llyr, loving grandfather and father-in-law.

Gwasanaeth cyhoeddus yng Nghapel Pen Y Bont, Casblaidd dydd Iau Ionawr 19eg 2023 am 1.00 o'r gloch. Blodau teulu yn unig ond rhoddion os dymunir tuag at Gapel Pen Y Bont, Casblaidd trwy Paul Jenkins a'i Feibion Trefnwyr Angladdau, Capel Gorffwys, Feidr Castell, Abergwaun SA65 9BB (01348)

Public service at Capel Pen Y Bont, Wolfscastle on Thursday 19th January 2023 at 1.00 o'clock. Family flowers only but donations if desired towards Capel Pen Y Bont, Wolfscastle through Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Chapel of Rest, Feidr Castell, Fishguard SA65 9BB (01348) 873250.

David Oswald Davies (Pembroke)

The death occurred peacefully, following a long battle with MS, at Belmont Court Nursing Home, Tenby on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, of David Oswald Davies of South Meadows, Pembroke. He was 74 and affectionately known as "Ossie" to many of his former work colleagues at Pembroke Power Station.

The funeral was held on Thursday, January 12 with a service at Monkton Priory Church at 1pm followed by interment at St. Michael's Cemetery. There were family flowers only but if desired, donations in lieu for The MS Society may be sent to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Betty Emily Woodward (Pembroke Dock)

The death occurred peacefully at Hollyland Lodge Residential Home on Saturday, December 24, 2022, of Betty Woodward of Pembroke Road, Pembroke Dock. She was 91.

The funeral will take place on Friday, January 20 with a service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 2.30pm. Flowers will be welcome and may be brought to the service or sent to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Walter Death (Fishguard)

Peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Wednesday, January 4, Walter of Hottipass Street, Fishguard. Beloved brother of Louisa and will be sadly missed by all.

Private funeral service with family flowers only. Further enquiries to Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishguard. Tel: 01348 873250.

David James Codd (Roch)

Died peacefully at his home in Roch on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, aged 80 years. A dearly loved husband, dad, Bamps and great-Bamps.

A closed funeral was held on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, with a beautiful service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. There were family flowers only but if desired, donations in lieu in memory of David for The Paul Sartori Foundation. Donations may be sent c/o The Treasurer, Paul Sartori House, Winch Lane, Haverfordwest, SA61 1RP. The family wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kindness and sympathy shown during David's illness and very sad passing. David will be truly missed by all that knew and loved him.

Philip Charles Rogers (Pembroke)

The death occurred peacefully at Bloomfield Nursing Home, Swansea on Sunday, December 25, 2022, of Philip Rogers of St. Michael's Road, Pembroke. He was 91.

The funeral will take place on Thursday, January 24 with a cremation service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 12.15pm. This will be followed by a memorial service at St. Mary's Church, Pembroke at 2pm. Family flowers only please but if desired, donations in lieu for St. Mary's Church may be sent to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Revd. Thelma Adey-Williams (Pembroke)

Peacefully on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Withybush Hospital, Revd. Thelma Adey-Williams aged 69 years. Dearly loved wife of Ken and former vicar in St. David's Diocese. Respected and sadly missed by her family and friends in the local community.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 19 at St. John's Church, Pembroke Dock at 2pm prior to private cremation. There will be family flowers only with donations, if so desired, for The Paul Sartori Foundation c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 & 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Edward Winston Stephens (St Clears)

Peacefully on Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Glangwili Hospital, aged 81 years, Win of Maesybryn, St Clears (HGV driver for Belt Transport for 31 years). Beloved husband of Marion, much loved stepfather of Anthony and a dear brother of Des, Gilroy and Sandra.

Public funeral service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth on Wednesday, January 18 at 11:30am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, may be made for Meddygfa Taf, Whitland c/o Peter Evans Funeral Directors, Rosewood, Plashett, Laugharne, Carmarthen, SA33 4TT. Tel: 01994 427 261.

Bronwyn Mary “Bonnie” Lloyd (Hubberston)

The death occurred peacefully at Lynnefield Nursing Home, Haverfordwest on Tuesday, January 3 of Bronwyn Mary Lloyd, aged 99 years, formerly of Green Terrace, Hubberston, Milford Haven. A beloved wife of the late George, Bonnie was loved dearly and will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.

The funeral service will take place on Monday, January 16 at 10am at Aenon Baptist Chapel, Sandy Hill followed by interment at Milford Haven Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu for the North Road Baptist Chapel For Benevolent Purposes can be sent c/o The Treasurer Mrs. Afril Miles, 53. Mount Pleasant Way, Milford Haven, SA73 1AA. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Milford Haven. Tel: 01646 693180.

John Robert James Higgins (Haverfordwest)

John passed away peacefully on December 28, 2022, aged 87 years. Much loved, he will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all his family and many friends.

Funeral on Tuesday January 17, service at 11.30am at St. David's & St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Haverfordwest followed by cremation at 1pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, may be made payable to The Paul Sartori Foundation and sent c/o The Treasurer, Paul Sartori House, Winch Lane, Haverfordwest, SA61 1RP. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son (01437) 763821.

Emirelda Annie Margaretta Roblin (Narberth)

Emirelda Annie Margaretta Roblin passed away peacefully at Pencoed Residential Care Home, Wooden on Wednesday, January 4 aged 99 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ivor, Emirelda will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her devoted family and friends.

The funeral service will take place on Monday, January 23 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 2.30pm. There will be immediate family flowers with donations, if so desired, for British Heart Foundation c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 & 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Mary Evans (Spittal)

Mary passed away peacefully at home with her family on Friday, December 23, 2022, aged 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Ivor, dearly loved mum and mother-in-law of Nigel and Sue, Gill and Anthony and Judy. Devoted grandmother and great grandmother.

The funeral service will be held at Zion's Hill Chapel, Spittal on Saturday, January 14 at 10.30am. Family flowers only. Funeral arrangements are being made by Roy Folland & Son. 01437 763821

Joan Bell (Pembroke)

The death occurred peacefully at Ashdale Care Home, Pembroke on Thursday, January 5 of Joan Bell aged 99 years. Joan was formerly of Lloyd George Lane, Pembroke. Devoted wife of the late John.

The funeral service will take place on Tuesday, January 24 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 11.30am. There will be family flowers only with donations, if so desired, for Guide Dogs for the Blind c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 & Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876.

Edwin John Shave (Pembroke Dock)

The death occurred suddenly at home on Thursday, December 22, 2022, of Edwin John Shave, affectionately known as Eddie, aged 67 years, of Sunderland Avenue, Pembroke Dock. Dearly loved dad, father-in-law to Edwin and Samantha. Cherished grandad to Charlie and Emily. Respected brother and uncle.

The funeral service will take place on Tuesday, January 17 at St John`s Church, Pembroke Dock at 2pm followed by interment at Monkton Cemetery. There will be family flowers only with donations, if so desired, for British Heart Foundation c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 & Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Marina Violet Chapman (Dreenhill)

Marina Violet Chapman of Overdale Farm, Dreenhill (formerly of Cardiff). Peacefully passed away at home aged 86 on December 18, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Much loved mum of Lloyd, Ian, Jacquie and Maria. Cherished nanny of Dafydd, Bethan, Taylor and Marnie. Great-nanny of Ruair, Reuben, Harri and Isla. Loved mother-in-law of Siân, David and Geraint. Truly loved by all who knew her and will be dearly missed.

Funeral service was held at Narberth Crematorium on Friday, January 13 at 12:15pm. No formal mourning clothes and family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Paul Sartori Hospice at Home c/o Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors, 27-29 Cartlett, Haverfordwest, SA61 2LH (01437 763821). Reunited with Robert.

Dilys Mary Beynon (Panteg)

Peacefully on Monday, January 2 at Parc y Llyn Nursing Home, Dilys of Panteg. Beloved wife of the late Thos, loving mother of Roland and Michael and a much-loved grandmother of Carwyn, Owain and Morgan.

Funeral service was held on Thursday, January 12 at Tabernacle Chapel, Fishguard at 1:30pm followed by interment at Tabernacle Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to 'Wales Air Ambulance' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

James Desmond (Pembroke Dock)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Friday, December 30, 2022, of Desmond James of Kingswood, Pembroke Dock. He was 86. Devoted husband of Denise; dearly loved dad of the late Ian, Nicki, Nyree and Pippa. Much loved grandad to Bryony, Huw, Richard, Finn, Rhiannon, Milo, Ioan, Freya, Ella and Mila; Father-in-law to Caron, Graham, Barney and Andrew; much-loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.

The funeral will take place on Saturday, January 28 with a service at Monkton Priory Church at 11.30am followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn Crematorium. Family flowers only please but if desired, donations in lieu in memory of Desmond for Velindre Cancer Centre may be sent to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Elizabeth Williams (Haverfordwest)

Elizabeth passed away peacefully on December 19, 2022, aged 82. Beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Our little Nanny Lill our matriarch, now with her husband John, son Tom and grandson Shamus, forever in hearts until we meet again.

Funeral service, Wednesday, January 25 at 11am at St. David & St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Haverfordwest followed by the interment at City Road Cemetery, Haverfordwest. Flowers welcome. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821.

Cilla Evans (Newport)

Suddenly but peacefully at her home on Wednesday, January 4, Cilla of Newport. Beloved wife of Roy, loving mother of Christopher, Philip and Andrew and a much-loved grandmother and great grandmother.

Strictly private funeral service. Immediate family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, made payable to 'Ty Hafan' or 'Wales Air Ambulance' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel - 01348 873250.

Audrey Margaret Byers (Lamphey)

Peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Sunday, December 11, 2022, Audrey Margaret Byers of Lamphey aged 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Alec, much loved mother of Diana and Jonathan, loving grandmother of Alexander, she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

A private family funeral service was held. Further enquiries to F. G. Rees & Sons, Haverfordwest. Tel: 01437 764418.

Emrys Stokes (Fishguard)

Quietly on Friday, December 23, 2022, at St Teresa's Rest Home, Emrys of Wallis Crescent, Fishguard. Beloved husband of the late Pam, loving father of Karen and Sarah, much loved grandfather of Daisy and a dear brother of Ruth and the late David.

Funeral service on Saturday, January 21 at the Chapel of Rest, Feidr Castell, Fishguard at 11:30am followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn, Narberth at 1pm. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to 'St Teresa's Rest Home' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Alfred John Thomas Morris (Haverfordwest)

Tom passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Parkhouse Court Nursing Home, Tenby. Much loved husband of Audrey and devoted father to Ann.

Funeral service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Thursday, January 19 at 10.45am. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821.

Margaret Elizabeth Jones (Angle)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Friday, December 23, 2022, of Margaret Jones of Angle. Devoted wife of the late Dai, she was 84.

The funeral will take place on Tuesday, January 17 with a service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please. All further enquiries may be made to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Thomas Alfred Vernon “Vernon” Gwilliam (Haverfordwest)

Vernon passed away on December 24, 2022, aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of Pauline, Vernon will be sadly missed by all of his family and many friends.

Funeral service, Friday, January 20 at 11.30am at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Vernon for the Puffin Ward can be sent c/o Mr. Lee McMahon, 61 St. Martins Park, Haverfordwest, SA61 2HR. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821.

Beryl Warlow (Haverfordwest)

Beryl Warlow, of Portfield, Haverfordwest, died peacefully at home on the morning of December 25, 2022. She was 93. Predeceased by her beloved husband Gwynne, she will be sadly missed by son David and his partner, Linda; son Martin and his wife Norma; grandson Tom and his wife, Rose.

The funeral will take place at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth on Monday January 23, with a service at 10.45am. The family requests no flowers. Donations in lieu may be sent for the Paul Sartori Foundation, c/o Roy Folland, Funeral Directors, 27-29 Cartlett, Haverfordwest, SA61 2LH, 01437 763821.

Gwenith Davies (Fishguard)

Peacefully on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at St Teresa's Care Home, Gwenith. Beloved wife of the late Peter and will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

Funeral service on Tuesday, January 17 at St Mary's Church, Fishguard at 1pm followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn, Narberth at 2:30pm. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to the 'Paul Sartori Foundation' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Mair Scale (Hayscastle)

On December 20, 2022, the congregation gathered at Noddfa Newton Chapel to pay their last respects to Mair Scale, who had attained the age of 103 years. The service was conducted by the Reverend Geoffrey Eynon and assisted by Marlene Jenkins, accompanied by organist Geraint Evans. Mair was fortunate to remain in her own home until last August, before moving to Highgrove Residential Home, where she received loving care. She had enjoyed a full life, together with her husband Parry, farming at Mabws Fawr, Mathry, before returning to Hayscastle, where Parry unfortunately died at a young age. In the following years, she enjoyed the company of her close friends travelling and visiting different places and also joining local community groups. Mair was a faithful member of Noddfa Newton Chapel.

Mourners: Stella Evans (daughter), Helen and Allen Kaye (daughter and son-in-law), Yvonne and Martin Jones (granddaughter and husband), Michael Kaye (grandson), John and Becky Jones, Andrew Jones, Scott Jones and Marissa Shapiro (great-grandsons), Freddie and Elsie Jones and Macy Jones (great-great grandchildren), Margaret Lewis (niece), Richard Lewis, Ray and Janet Hornett, David and Sandra Davies, Mwynlan Rees, Andrew Reynolds (relatives) and many other close friends.

Mair was laid to rest at Newton Chapel Cemetery. Donations if desired can be made to Noddfa Newton Chapel, c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons, Funeral Directors, Chapel of Rest, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, Pembrokeshire, SA65 9BB (01348 873250).

Sylvia Mary Williams (Pembroke Dock)

Sylvia Mary Williams, born March 15, 1963, died December 10, 2022, aged 59 years. Daughter of Hilda and Owen Williams; beloved mum to her four daughters, Claire, Lisa, Tina and Kelly. She leaves to mourn six grandsons and one granddaughter. Sylvia was an amazing mum and nan and will be deeply missed.

The funeral was held on Tuesday, January 10 with a service at St. John's Church, Pembroke Dock at 12noon followed by interment at Llanion Cemetery. All further enquiries may be made to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51 Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Marjorie McDonald (Milford Haven)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest on Saturday, December 24 of Marjorie McDonald, aged 75 years of Robert Street, Milford Haven. Dearly loved wife of the late Bobby, Marjorie will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

The funeral service was held on Wednesday, January 11 at 2pm at St. Katharine & St. Peter's Church, Milford Haven followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only, donations if desired may be sent to Cancer Research UK, PO BOX 1561, Oxford, OX4 9GZ. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180

David Vittle (Fishguard)

Peacefully at his home on Sunday, January 8, David of Fishguard. Beloved husband of Cynthia and will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

Funeral service on Saturday, January 21 at the Chapel of Rest, Feidr Castell, Fishguard at 2:30pm followed by interment at Tabernacle Cemetery. Immediate family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to the 'Paul Sartori Foundation' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.