A MAN has been banned from driving for failing to provide police with information.

Andrew Peter O’Connell, 35, of Abercych, Boncath, was found guilty of failing to provide information by Cardiff Magistrates Court on December 1 and was sentenced on December 29.

He committed the offence on May 18 when he refused to provide South Wales Police with information relating to the identity of the driver of a Peugeot which was believed to have been involved in an offence.

He was banned from driving for six months, fined £660 and ordered to pay £66 surcharge and £90 costs.