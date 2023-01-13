TWO Pembrokeshire residents have been fined for not wearing a seatbelt.
Elizabeth Francis, 54, of Maes yr Yrfa, Crymych, was found guilty of being in a vehicle without a seatbelt by Llanelli Magistrates Court on January 5.
She was caught riding in the front seat of a Ford Transit on June 16 on Winch Lane, Haverfordwest without wearing a seatbelt.
She was ordered to pay £220 fine, £88 surcharge and £90 costs.
David Huw Garland, 66, of Coombs Road, Milford Haven, was found guilty of driving without wearing a seatbelt by Llanelli Magistrates Court on January 5.
He was caught on June 17 driving a Ford Ranger on the A477 at Sentry Cross without wearing a seatbelt.
He was ordered to pay £220 fine, £88 surcharge and £90 costs.
