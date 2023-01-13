A PEMBROKESHIRE resident was in court recently on theft and drugs charges.

Andrew O’Connell, 35, of Ponthirwaun, Boncath, admitted two charges at Llanelli Magistrates Court on January 6.

He admitted possession of a class B drug after being caught with a ‘trace amount’ of cannabis on January 5 in Carmarthen.

MORE NEWS:

He also admitted stealing a £20 phone charger from Tesco in Carmarthen on the same date.

He was fined £40 for both offences and the drugs were forfeited and destroyed.

He also had to pay £32 surcharge and £85 costs.