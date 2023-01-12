STAFF working at the Senedd and in the UK Government’s Wales Office will be among more than 100,000 civil servants who will be striking in February.

The Public and Commercial Services Union has confirmed that civil servants across the UK will walk out on February 1 with concerns over pay, pensions, redundancy terms and job security.

More than 100,000 PCS members will be taking industrial action.

Among those to vote in favour of strike action, and meeting the 50 per cent turnout threshold, were workers at the Senedd, the Wales Office, the UK Intellectual Property Office – which has an office based in Newport, the Home Office - the Independent Office for Police Conduct, Natural Resources Wales, the Department for Work and Pensions, the DVSA and the DVLA.

A PCS spokesperson said: “As the cost-of-living crisis worsens, with inflation at nearly 11 per cent, members are saying they’ve had enough of being treated appallingly.

“Our campaign is for a 10 per cent pay rise, pensions justice, job security and no cuts in redundancy terms.”

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka met with cabinet office minister Jeremy Quin following the announcement of the strikes, but described the meeting as a “total farce”.

“We will not stand by and watch our members be condemned to low pay,” said Mr Serwotka.

“We’ve tried talking but it appears the only option open to us is to force them to change their mind, and the only way we can do that is to escalate our strike action.

“Because of the minister’s refusal to help us now, the one-day strike we announced yesterday will go ahead as promised on February 1, and we shall look to escalate our action further, calling more members out on more strikes until the government listens to us.”

The civil service strike coincides with the Trades Union Congress’ (TUC) ‘protect the right to strike’ day – which has been announced in response to the UK Government's anti-strike legislation.