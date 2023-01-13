An adventurous hotelier with Parkinson’s has completed an epic charity scooter ride from Tenby to Spain.

Joe Sarrionandia, who runs the Strathmore hotel in the seaside town, and was diagnosed with the condition in June of 2021, has raised over £2,000 for Parkinson’s UK Cymru.

His initiative has been hailed as ‘inspirational’ by the charity, which ultimately aims to find a cure for the condition.

Joe, a 55-year-old father of three, feared his scooter-riding days were over after he received his diagnosis, but he subsequently found out that his condition hasn’t prevented him from going on his scooter.

He was joined on the journey by friends, Andrew Williams and Ian Thomas, who he has known since their days at Tenby’s Greenhill School.

Joe, Ian and Andrew have been friends since their schooldays. (Image: Parkinsons UK Cymru)

They travelled down to Plymouth before crossing the Bay of Biscay on the overnight ferry to Santander, before making their way on their Vespas to San Sebastian.

The purpose of the trip was to raise awareness of the condition, and to encourage those who have it to keep active, as well as to raise money for Parkinson’s UK Cymru.

The trio flew the flag for Parkinsons during their scenic trip. (Image: Parkinsons UK Cymru)

It has been shown that being active can help those who have Parkinson’s manage its symptoms, and that it can have a positive impact both physically and mentally.

MORE NEWS

Joe admitted that when first diagnosed, he felt the low of ‘my life’s gone rubbish all of a sudden’ and wondered if it was possible to keep up with his hobby of motorcycles.

But although he now walks with a limp and ‘has gone a bit shaky’, he said: “Believe it or not, when I’m actually driving or riding, the shakiness goes away.

“Keeping up with your hobbies can definitely have a positive impact."

The fundraising riders take a break on their scooter run. (Image: Parkinsons UK Cymru)

Ana Palazon, country director at Parkinson’s UK Cymru said: “What Joe has done with the scooter trip to San Sebastian is inspirational.

“We’re incredibly grateful to him, and all those who helped him for what they have done to raise awareness of the condition and to raise money for Parkinson’s UK Cymru.

“It is because of the efforts of people like Joe, we are able to do our work to support our Parkinson’s communities, raise awareness, and fund ground-breaking and life-changing research into the condition.”