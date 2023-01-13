Police are appealing for information following a break-in at a restaurant in Newcastle Emlyn.

The incident took place at the end of 2022 at Harrison's Bistro & Brasserie Café on Sycamore Street.

Officers said that the break-in was made from the side alley of the premises, and damage was caused.

Any witnesses who were in the area at the time of the incident - between Christmas Eve and December 28 - are asked to contact 101 and PC 964 Dowson, quoting the crime reference DP-20221228-110.