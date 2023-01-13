Happy New Year. No, we haven’t got the date wrong. For a tiny corner of Wales today, January 13, is the day the year turns.

Residents of the Gwaun Valley still celebrate the new year on January 13, which was the first day of the year according to the old Julian calendar.

In 1752 the Julian calendar was abolished and replaced with the Gregorian calendar.

The residents of Cwm Gwaun resisted the change and still ring in the new year on January 13.

Part of the celebrations involve children going from house to house singing traditional songs.

In return they are given Calennig, sweets or money. Children are also invited into local houses to celebrate.

The celebrations usually continue into the evening, with events taking place at both The Dyffryn Arms, known locally as Bessie's, and Gelli Fawr.