A Pembrokeshire takeaway has just been dealt a food hygiene rating of 1 following a detailed inspection of the premises by county officers last month.

The China Garden Takeaway, which is situated in Commercial Row, Pembroke Dock, was inspected on December 7.

As a result, officers have now released confirmation of failings found in three major departments.

Improvement is required in its hygienic handling of food which includes its preparation, re-heating, cooling and storage.

Improvements are also being asked for in the overall cleanliness of the building and its facilities as well as the way in which pest control is being carried out.

In its management of food safety, however, officers have requested ‘major improvement’. This means there are currently inadequate checks being made by staff on the safety of food which is being served to customers.

The China Garden's last inspection was in September 2019 when it achieved a food hygiene rating of 5.