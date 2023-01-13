A police investigation has been launched after a man's body was found in a rural Pembrokeshire community.

The discovery has been made in the Uzmaston area, near Haverfordwest.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: ”Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a man who was found in the Uzmaston area on the morning of Friday, 6th January 2023.

"Next of kin have been advised.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for H.M Coroner.”