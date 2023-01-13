The driver of a Ford Transit van was found to have more than three times the legal limit of cannabis in his system when his vehicle was stopped by police, magistrates in Haverfordwest have been told.

Alfie Miles of Maesyfrenni, Crymych gave a roadside drug wipe on the B4313 at Maenclochog on July 10 which showed the presence of the cannabis chemical, Delta 9 Tetrahydrocannabinol.

A subsequent blood test showed 6.6 microgramme of the substance per litre of blood, the legal limit being two.

Miles, 23, admitted a charge of drug-driving and was disqualified from driving for a year.

The court held last Wednesday, January 11, also ordered him to pay a fine of £120, together with costs of £85 and a surcharge of £48.