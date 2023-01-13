The Met Office has issued a warning that heavy rain will bring the chance of some flooding and disruption to Pembrokeshire tonight (Friday, 13 January).

A yellow weather warning, which also covers Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion, has been issued from 9pm on Friday until midday on Saturday.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, will move in from the southwest on Friday evening, then persist overnight into Saturday. Around 20 to 30mm rain is likely quite widely with 40 to 50 mm on some hills.

"With conditions already very wet, this is likely to cause some flooding.

"The rain will also be accompanied by strong winds, with gusts of 40-50 mph and possibly 60 mph on some exposed coasts. The rain and strong winds will clear eastwards during Saturday daytime.

"Bus and train services will probably be affected, with journey times taking longer, and spray and flooding on roads.

"Some interruption to power supplies and other services is also likely."

The wet and windy conditions are likely to continue on through Saturday and Sunday and into next week, bringing with them renewed risk of flooding in areas which have already seen heavy rainfall.

The Environment Agency’s Mark Garratt advised people to check their flood risk, stay away from swollen rivers and not to drive through floodwater.

Mr Garratt said: “The Environment Agency is monitoring flood levels, operating flood gates and barriers at locations across the country, and ensuring debris screens are clear from blockages to ensure communities are better protected.”

There were 16 flood alerts were in place for Wales on Friday, and five flood warnings.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Rain across south Wales and southwest England



Friday 2200– Saturday 1200



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/kyeHtrag30 — Met Office (@metoffice) January 13, 2023

Andy Wall, from Natural Resources Wales, said: “We’ve had a period of significant rainfall over the last 24 hours, which follows on from a prolonged period of very unsettled weather across most of Wales over the last month.

“We had four inches of rain, 100mm, on top of the Brecon Beacons last night and we’ve seen rivers respond to that.

“There’s been widespread travel disruption with flooding of low-lying land and roads.

“We’ve got some isolated reports of property flooding, which is still being investigated.

“Fortunately, we’ve been spared some of the worst which could have happened if the rainfall had been heavier. But overall, it’s a difficult picture across Wales.

“Given the rainfall being forecast by the Met Office into the weekend, we would expect to see rivers full again, and are quite likely to see flooding onto floodplains, farmland, minor roads, and we could see some property flooding, particularly in isolated communities in low-lying areas.”

Mr Wall said in recent years the country has seen “an increased frequency of severe weather” due to climate change, including long periods of drought as well as prolonged periods of wet weather.

Rod Dennis, from RAC Breakdown, said: “Driving through floodwater is never worth the risk – not only are drivers putting themselves and anyone they’re with in great danger if they get stranded, but floodwater can also cause catastrophic damage leading to the vehicle being written off.

“We encourage all drivers to turn around and find another route if they encounter deep standing water.”

The areas of Wales incliuded in the yellow weather warning are: Carmarthenshire; Ceredigion; Conwy; Denbighshire; Flintshire; Gwynedd; Isle of Anglesey; Monmouthshire; Pembrokeshire; Powys; Swansea and Wrexham.