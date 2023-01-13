BBC comedy and hit podcast star Mike Bubbins is coming to Pembrokeshire on his first ever solo UK stand-up tour.

Mike Bubbins, who starred in The Socially Distant Sports Bar, and of BBC television comedies Mammoth, Tourist Trap and The Unexplainers, will be unleashing Throwback at the Torch Theatre this March.

His audience can expect an hour and a half of really funny stories, impressive characterisations, possibly a song (he said he’ll see how that goes), a bit of nostalgia about the good old days, a bit of optimism about the good new days, and Mike generally having a laugh about life and not taking himself, or anything else, too seriously.

He may, at some point in the show, get very annoyed at berks, whether in the past, the present, or the future.

People up and down the country have apparently been left crying with laughter at Mike's show.

"You should come with a health warning!” one audience member told him.

Mike Bubbins: Throwback will visit the Torch Theatre on Friday March 24 at 8pm. Tickets are £19.50.

Tickets can be purchased from the Box Office Torch Theatre on 01646 695267 or torchtheatre.co.uk.