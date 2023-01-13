Tv legends The Hairy Bikers enjoyed a true taste of Pembrokeshire this week after visiting three county producers on their latest gastro journey.

Dave and Si’s first stop was The Stackpole Inn, which has been owned and run by Gary and Becky Evans for the last 15 years.

Here they tasted some magnificent fare cooked by award-winning head chef Matt Waldron. Matt has been in charge of the Stackpole Inn kitchens since 2019 and prides himself on using only the choicest ingredients which he sources locally from either Pembrokeshire or within the Welsh borders.

From there they travelled to north Pembrokeshire where they met up with Jim Lewis-Bowen and learnt of the charcoal production operations which takes place at Clynfyw Care Farm.

“It has to be said that the bikers claimed this was the best charcoal they’d ever found,” says Jim.

This comes as no surprise, as the Clynfyw Charcoal is made solely from hardwood timber which has been sourced from well-managed woodlands.

“Most of the charcoal that people use is made from ‘lump wood’ which comes from either the Amazon or from West Africa, and as a result the end product isn’t sustainable," explained Jim.

“But by using only wood from well-managed woodlands, the end result is that more trees are being planted than cut down.”

The timber is then baked in the three-and-a-half ton charcoal kiln at an extremely high temperature for up to 40 hours.

The charcoal production is just one of several practical activities that the 40 people who attend Clynfyw Care Farm carry out on a daily basis to assist them with their learning disabilities and mental unwellness. The activities are seen as a therapeutic tool to assist them in their recovery.

Last year Clynfyw produced some 1,000 bags of charcoal, which of which is sold only within a ten mile radius of the farm.

The Hairy Bikers then travelled to Moats Goats Farm which is based near Clarbeston Road to choose some choice cuts of home-reared goat meat.

Episode 7 of the Hairy Bikers series was screened on BBC2 last night (January 12) and is now available on BBC iPlayer.