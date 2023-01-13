It’s not very often you hear about a shop giving away things for free, but that is exactly what Solva’s Bay View Stores is doing to help Pembrokeshire people struggling with the cost of living crisis.
Brothers Gwyn and Erian Price came up with the idea following the success of the store’s Cwtch boxes in lockdown when more than 100 boxes filled with produce, gifts and vouchers were delivered to members of the community who needed a lift.
With the current financial crisis affecting the community the brothers decided to expand on the success of the Cwtch Box scheme with a Cwtch Room, offering free items to those feeling the strain.
The table is in a small room adjoining the store, which houses the Mount Milk machine.
The room is open 24 hours and is open to everyone, not just members of the immediate community.
“Whoever is struggling, just come and take it,” said Gwyn. There is no need to pay and no need to come in the shop.
“Also, if you know somebody who is having a difficult time, come and fill up a bag for them and take it to them.”
Erian and Gwyn initially put around £100 of their money into the project and then appealed to the community for donations.
The response has been incredible, with people donating food, chocolates, sanitary products, toilet paper and pet food as well as cash, which Gwyn will use to buy supplies at cost price and replenish the table.
“I’m absolutely staggered by how much people have given,” said Gwyn. “We’ve had about £70 in donations this morning. People are donating money and food. I was amazed by how generous people are.
The Cwtch Room has been such a success that Gwyn is now talking to leaders in other communities about setting up something similar.
MORE NEWS:
- Watch: Gwaun Valley community celebrates Hen Galan (the old new year)
- Police investigate after man's body found
“It’s something that could easily be rolled out through Pembrokeshire,” said Gwyn. “After a while it is quite self-sustaining.”
The Cwtch Room can be found in the milk shed at the side of Bay View Stores, Solva. It is open 24 hours a day and people are welcome to take what they need.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel