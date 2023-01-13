It’s not very often you hear about a shop giving away things for free, but that is exactly what Solva’s Bay View Stores is doing to help Pembrokeshire people struggling with the cost of living crisis.

Brothers Gwyn and Erian Price came up with the idea following the success of the store’s Cwtch boxes in lockdown when more than 100 boxes filled with produce, gifts and vouchers were delivered to members of the community who needed a lift.

With the current financial crisis affecting the community the brothers decided to expand on the success of the Cwtch Box scheme with a Cwtch Room, offering free items to those feeling the strain.

Donations at the Cwtch Room, Bay View Stores, Solva, are free for people to take away. (Image: Bay View Stores)

The table is in a small room adjoining the store, which houses the Mount Milk machine.

The room is open 24 hours and is open to everyone, not just members of the immediate community.

“Whoever is struggling, just come and take it,” said Gwyn. There is no need to pay and no need to come in the shop.

“Also, if you know somebody who is having a difficult time, come and fill up a bag for them and take it to them.”

Erian and Gwyn initially put around £100 of their money into the project and then appealed to the community for donations.

The response has been incredible, with people donating food, chocolates, sanitary products, toilet paper and pet food as well as cash, which Gwyn will use to buy supplies at cost price and replenish the table.

“I’m absolutely staggered by how much people have given,” said Gwyn. “We’ve had about £70 in donations this morning. People are donating money and food. I was amazed by how generous people are.

The Cwtch Room has been such a success that Gwyn is now talking to leaders in other communities about setting up something similar.

“It’s something that could easily be rolled out through Pembrokeshire,” said Gwyn. “After a while it is quite self-sustaining.”

The Cwtch Room can be found in the milk shed at the side of Bay View Stores, Solva. It is open 24 hours a day and people are welcome to take what they need.