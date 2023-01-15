PEMBROKESHIRE'S only city - St David's - has the accolade of being the smallest city in the UK.
It is home to the 12th century St David's Cathedral, which itself was built on the site of older religious buildings, with research dating the area to the 5th century.
The city was a popular spot for pilgrimages for centuries, with work being done now to re-establish the connection between the city and Wexford in Ireland, the route pilgrims would take.
St David's became a city in 1995, with a population of just 1,600.
Here we look at St David's through the decades.
The pictures were submitted by members of our nostalgia group Our Pembrokeshire Memories. If you would like your pictures and stories featured, search Our Pembrokeshire Memories on Facebook or click here.
