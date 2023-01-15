PEMBROKESHIRE'S only city - St David's - has the accolade of being the smallest city in the UK.

It is home to the 12th century St David's Cathedral, which itself was built on the site of older religious buildings, with research dating the area to the 5th century.

The city was a popular spot for pilgrimages for centuries, with work being done now to re-establish the connection between the city and Wexford in Ireland, the route pilgrims would take.

St David's became a city in 1995, with a population of just 1,600.

Here we look at St David's through the decades.

A 2014 aerial view of St David's. Picture: Wendy Ellis

Old Post Office in St David's in the 1890s.

St David's bus in the 1980s. Picture: Samantha Dalton

St David's in the early 1900s. Picture: Eiriof B. Davies

Land yachts on St David's airfield in the 1980s. Picture: Pete Sharpe

A 1937 aerial view of St David's

