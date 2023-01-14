OUR Western Telegraph Camera Club members are always out and about taking photos across Pembrokeshire.

Whether it's of the beautiful scenery, local wildlife or landmarks in the area, the 2,600 members can capture great images!

We set our members a theme each week for them to take photos of and we are currently running an overall theme of animals. This week, the theme was dogs and we received dozens of submissions.

Here are just some of our favourites.

Western Telegraph: All smiles. Picture: Rachel ThomasAll smiles. Picture: Rachel Thomas

Western Telegraph: Oscar and Storm. Picture: Liam WoolleyOscar and Storm. Picture: Liam Woolley

Western Telegraph: Bailey in Scolton Manor. Picture: Helena PhotographyBailey in Scolton Manor. Picture: Helena Photography

Western Telegraph: Ollie on Saundersfoot beach. Picture: Fran Harper-GreenOllie on Saundersfoot beach. Picture: Fran Harper-Green

Western Telegraph: Gracie is looking for tips. Picture: Catherine GriffithsGracie is looking for tips. Picture: Catherine Griffiths

Western Telegraph: Teddy, Poppy, Monty and Jess. Picture: Sara JoseyTeddy, Poppy, Monty and Jess. Picture: Sara Josey

If you want to join the camera club and have your pictures featured search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.