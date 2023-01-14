OUR Western Telegraph Camera Club members are always out and about taking photos across Pembrokeshire.

Whether it's of the beautiful scenery, local wildlife or landmarks in the area, the 2,600 members can capture great images!

We set our members a theme each week for them to take photos of and we are currently running an overall theme of animals. This week, the theme was dogs and we received dozens of submissions.

Here are just some of our favourites.

All smiles. Picture: Rachel Thomas

Oscar and Storm. Picture: Liam Woolley

Bailey in Scolton Manor. Picture: Helena Photography

Ollie on Saundersfoot beach. Picture: Fran Harper-Green

Gracie is looking for tips. Picture: Catherine Griffiths

Teddy, Poppy, Monty and Jess. Picture: Sara Josey

If you want to join the camera club and have your pictures featured search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.