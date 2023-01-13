The new acting headteacher of a Pembrokeshire school has found himself back on familiar scholastic ground.

Kevin Phelps, who is also the head of Tavernspite and Templeton Schools, has been appointed to work with St Teilo’s Catholic Primary School in Tenby after headteacher Angela Nicholls retired at the end of last term.

At the start of his career, Mr Phelps did his teaching practice in St Teilo’s and he has told parents: “It is a real privilege to be back in this wonderful school."

He said he was ‘delighted’ to be working two days a week at St Teilo’s and assured that he would ‘do his best’ for the school.

He paid tribute to his predecessor, ‘the brilliant’ Mrs Nicholls ‘who has given an incredible service to this community over many years’ and thanked pupils and staff for the welcome they had shown him.

He said: “I have already been made to feel very welcome and have recognised the warmth and special gifts of this wonderful school.

“I have been very impressed by the friendliness, behaviour and good manners of the children.

“Also, I can clearly see that the staff are a real credit to the school, they are a committed, hardworking and dedicated team who do their very best for the good of the children.”

The school’s chair of governors, Dr Maria Zeraschi, said: “St Teilo’s Catholic Primary School are very happy to welcome our new headteacher Mr Phelps. Mr Phelps has kindly stepped in as executive head of St Teilo’s.

"We are grateful to Tavernspite and Templeton schools for sharing Mr Phelps with us for the next two terms.

"We're so glad that the school has created a good impression in Mr Phelps’ first week.

"We hope that his experience of running the school will continue to be a happy and fulfilling one."

The school on Greenhill Road has around 80 pupils. (Image: Google Street View)

Pembrokeshire County Council’s education director, Steven Richards-Downes said: “We are delighted that Kevin Phelps has agreed to lead St Teilo’s School on a temporary basis whilst the governing body works to secure permanent leadership at the school.

“Kevin, whose innovative approach at the Tavernspite and Templeton Federation demonstrates success, is supporting the development of existing educators in the school, building on the fantastic work of retiring headteacher Angela Nicholls.”