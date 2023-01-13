POLICE are appealing for information on an assault on a female in Fishguard Square on New Year's Eve.

The incident occured as revellers were preparing to see in 2023, and involved thee other females.

A statement read: "Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating an allegation of assault which occurred between 9pm and 9.10pm on Saturday, 31 December 2022.

"A female victim was assaulted during an altercation with three other females on Fishguard Square, Fishguard.

"The victim was assessed by the Ambulance Service and did not require hospital treatment.

"Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police."

Dyfed-Powys Police can be contacted either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Quote reference: DPP/4896/31/12/2022/02/C

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.