Long regarded as one of the most historic county towns in Wales, Haverfordwest is on the cusp of a major £20m redevelopment project which will lower the drawbridge to a magnificently rejuvenated castle and museum site.

“When I was a boy growing up in Haverfordwest, you could look up to the castle on a winter’s night when it was all lit up, and it was magical,” said Tim Evans, chairman of the Haverfordwest museum board of trustees.

“This was the heart of the town. But today, it can barely be seen. And this is why the redevelopment project is so important for Haverfordwest.”

The project, which is part of Pembrokeshire County Council’s levelling up scheme, will include the construction of a new swagger-bridge leading from the proposed Transport Interchange on the site of the former multi-storey car park into Bridge Street, entered at the side of the library.

A medieval walkway will then weave its way from Bridge Street to the castle grounds, commencing at the site of the former Spitfire shop.

Further developments include the Flagship Heritage Centre at the site of the town’s old prison and an enhancement scheme at the Prison Governor’s House, which is where the museum is currently located.

The project will also include an outdoor amphitheatre accommodating up to 500 people.

“Haverfordwest is undoubtedly one of the most historic towns in Wales so it’s exciting that this project is finally going ahead,” commented museum curator, Dr Simon Hancock.

“Once the redevelopment works begin, the museum will then have to relocate to a temporary pop-up location, probably in the Riverside area.

“We were initially told this would happen towards the end of 2022 and we’re now very anxious for Pembrokeshire County Council to announce its chosen pop-up location.

“Last season was a great success for the museum with a record number of school visits as well as general visitor numbers, and it’s imperative that this continues into 2023.”

Dr Hancock is hoping that the pop-up museum will be open later this Spring.

The redevelopment is expected to take between two to three seasons to complete.

Haverfordwest Museum was first opened in 1996 since when it has accumulated a fascinating collection of paintings and artefacts relating to the history of the Borough of Haverfordwest.

Its latest findings include a stunning medieval chess piece made of jet, believed to be a bishop, and a sword once owned by Colonel Xavier Peel of Glanafon House.