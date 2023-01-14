BSJ 977 is a classic little beauty that has won a very firm place in her owner’s heart.

“I love that little car so much,” says Jane Scale from her farmhouse kitchen in Houghton, near Pembroke Dock.

“When I first set eyes on her, I felt like a kid in a sweet shop.”

BSJ 977 – otherwise known by her keeper as British Showjumping 977 – is an immaculate Morris 8 Series E which dates back to 1947.

With an 848cc engine and a two-axle rigid body, the black and red beauty still performs well and reaches speeds of up to 40 mph. Jane, who runs the ‘Go For It’ school of motoring, has even been known to give driving lessons from the nifty little vehicle.

“She goes like the clappers when there aren’t many people in her, but isn’t too keen on Llangwm hill when my partner’s with me,” she laughs.

Jane’s love affair with BSJ began when her partner decided, on a whim, to buy a pre-war Chevrolet pickup for restoration.

“He travelled all the way to Land’s End to look at it and decided to buy it.

“He stripped it down, reproofed everything to stop the rust from getting at it and then started going to classic car shows and this was when I started to get bitten by the bug.

“And so I decided to buy a little classic car of my own.”

Jane found BSJ close to the Scottish borders and bought her unseen.

“When I was a child, I remember seeing all those fantastic old vehicles like the Wolseleys, the Humbers and the Rovers and it just felt so wonderful to have one of my own.

“I just love the fact that there’s no power steering, you have to double-clutch and everything is just so basic and simple.”

But despite her obvious love of the little classic, Jane has now decided to put BSJ on the market.

“She’s just sitting out there in a shed and I know that the time has come for her to go. I run a small livery yard from the farm and have reached the stage where I need a new horsebox. As a result, the Morris has got to go.

“I know there will be tears when this day comes, but we’ve had some wonderful times together - I just hope she’ll end up in a loving and caring home.”

BSJ 977 is currently on the market for £6,000.