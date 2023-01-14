McDonald’s has launched its first week of mouth-watering offers as part of its new campaign.

To celebrate all things feel-good and ease the January gloom, McDonald’s is providing customers with a series of tasty deals every day for the next two weeks.

The deals will run daily from January 16 until January 27 exclusively via the McDonald’s UK app.

It starts with a £1.49 core item, such as a Big Mac or Quarter Pounder on Monday.

These are the offers available at McDonald’s each day this week:

Monday, January 16 – £1.49 for a Core Item

Tuesday, January 17 – 15% off with £10 minimum spend

Wednesday, January 18– Spend £15, save £5

Thursday, January 19 – £1.99 for a Core Item

Friday, January 20 – 10% off with £10 minimum spend

Saturday, January 21 - £1.99 for a Core Item

Sunday, January 22 - £1.99 for a Core Item

Michelle Graham-Clare, Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer at McDonald’s UK & Ireland, said: “In a challenging time, our Raise Your Arches invitation to McDonald’s provides the nation with a small but much-needed moment to let go and feel good.

“We hope the campaign raises arches and smiles across the country and I can’t wait to see everyone get involved.”

The fast-food chain is also launching a new advert this week.

Shot by award-winning Shaun of the Dead director; Edgar Wright, the tongue-in-cheek ad tells a story of a group of co-workers who, through a series of unspoken invitations, conspire together to head to McDonald’s.