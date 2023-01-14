Everyone who knew the charismatic Paul Sartori will know what a powerful and highly influential character he was.

Now, on the 40th anniversary of the founding of the Paul Sartori Charity, organisers are keen to hear from anyone who remembered him who can give a deeper insight into his enrichening personality.

“With 2022/2023 being the fortieth anniversary of the founding of the charity, this is the perfect time to reflect on the circumstances in which the Paul Sartori Hospice at Home charity came into being,” said project officer Simon Hancock.

“Recording and preserving the memories of those people who knew Father Paul is so important, which is why we’re putting together the ‘Voices from the Community’ oral history project.”

Funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund, the project aims to gather memories of Father Sartori, to understand his impact on individuals, the wider community and his inspiration in forming the charity which bears his name. The bilingual project wants to hear from people who knew the priest and who are happy to be interviewed so that their memories are preserved.

The interviews, together with photographs, documents and other artefacts will then be digitised and made accessible via The Peoples’ Collection Wales and the Pembrokeshire Archives. There will also be a permanent multi-panel display produced at the end of the project which runs until November 2023.

Paul Sartori died in 1980 at the tragically early age of 39, and his death proved a bitter blow that extended far beyond the Catholic community of Haverfordwest where he had ministered as a priest since 1966.

During this time he realised the need for hospice care in Pembrokeshire and was working towards this aim when he became ill with cancer and died three months before his fortieth birthday.

“This is a race against time, as the personal connection with Father Sartori could soon be lost if the interviews aren't carried through,” added Simon Hancock.

“We want to hear all the stories, the amusing, the frivolous and the profound, and to understand the motivation of how people were inspired by the man who left an indelible impression upon everyone who met him.”

A community engagement event will take place at The Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre on Tuesday, February 14 from 1pm to 3pm.

Anyone wishing to take part in the project should email simon@paulsartori.org or phone 07796 973998