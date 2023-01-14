A Manorbier motorist was given ‘a wakeup call’ this week after pleading guilty to a charge of drug-driving before Haverfordwest magistrates.

Gareth Cochrane was stopped by police as he drove his Peugeot Partner van along the A477 at Honeyborough early on the evening of September 19, 2022.

A drugs wipe proved positive and Cochrane, 37, was taken to Ammanford police station for further tests. These confirmed that he had 3.2mcg of cannabis in his blood. The legal limit is 2.

MORE NEWS

“He accepts that he’d taken cannabis earlier that day when he’d smoked just a small amount, but he didn’t think it had affected him,” his solicitor, Liam Francis, told the court.

“He believed he was in a position to drive. This has been a real wakeup call for him and has helped him realise the effects of cannabis.”

Cochrane, of Dewing Avenue, Manorbier, was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

http://