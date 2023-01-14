Local private sector landlords are invited to the launch of a new scheme enabling them to lease their property to Pembrokeshire County Council for between five and 20 years, in return for a guaranteed monthly rental income and full property management service.

Leasing Scheme Wales (LSW) is funded by the Welsh Government and managed by Pembrokeshire County Council.

The scheme will be launched locally at the Pembrokeshire Landlords Forum at County Hall, Haverfordwest, on Tuesday, January 24 at 6pm.

The scheme aims to:-

Improve access to affordable, good quality homes in the private rented sector for people who are on low incomes and at risk of homelessness;

Provide tenants with longer term, settled accommodation for up to 20 years;

Restrict rents to local housing allowance levels to ensure affordability to tenants on low incomes and/or benefits;

Provide regular support to help tenants successfully maintain their tenancies;

Provide financial assistance to enable landlords to bring homes up to standard;

Ensure that more properties will be used to help reduce homelessness.

“We want our tenants to be happy, healthy and settled,” commented Cllr Michelle Bateman, cabinet member for housing.

“This scheme will help Pembrokeshire people to live independently in safe and affordable properties while we will support them to maintain their tenancies by directing them to the various sources of help whenever they are needed.”

Cllr Bateman said that the scheme will also give peace of mind to landlords.

Guest speakers at the Pembrokeshire Landlords Forum will include Gillian Owens from the Residential Landlords Association, Stuart Macdonald from Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, and a representative from Rent Smart Wales.

Due to the expected high demand, people are asked to register their interest as soon as possible by emailing PRleasingscheme@pembrokeshire.gov.uk

For more information on the Leasing Scheme Wales in Pembrokeshire, email PRleasingscheme@pembrokeshire.gov.uk