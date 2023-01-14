Popular late-night chat show, The Graham Norton Show is back on screens tonight.

With a star-studded couch, the show is loved and praised for Norton's unique way to make guests comfortable and his quick wit.

Last spotted on the red couch was Oscar-nominated and Tony-award-winning Sophie Okonedo who discussed her role in West Ends Medea.

Derry Girls actor and presenter Siobhán McSweeney joined to chat about her latest role in the upcoming sci-fi comedy, Extraordinary.

Jamie Dornan chatted about his new film 'A Haunting in Venice' the latest film in Sir Kenneth Branagh Poirot's films based on the Agatha Christie stories.

Happy Valley star James Norton appeared, discussing the final season of the highly anticipated show.

Whilst award-winning singer Lewis Capaldi performed his current single Pointless and chatted about his upcoming tour.

Who's on The Graham Norton Show today?

Joining the sofa this week is double Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett who will talk about her critically acclaimed role as a powerful conductor brought down by accusations of abuse in the psychological drama Tár.

Actor and producer, Margot Robbie will chat with Norton about her latest role in Damien Chazelle's Oscar buzzed drama Babylon, as well the highly anticipated Barbie movie.

Chatty Man Alan Carr will join the sofa, as the comedian and presenter discuss his new show 'Amanda & Alan's Italian Job' where he is tasked to renovate a Sicilian home.

West End legend Beverly Knight will chat with Norton about his return to the stage in Sylvia.

Whilst bringing the music, RAYE will be performing her current single and her latest album.

Watch The Graham Norton Show at 10.25pm on BBC One.