Seventeen Pembrokeshire youngsters will be hitting Broadway this year after the Vibe School of Dance won a prestigious invitation to perform in a live New York Show.

The dancers, who are aged between nine and 22, are taught by Hannah Davey at the Vibe School of Dance which runs classes in both Pembroke Dock and Neyland.

“The thrill that these children get when they perform onstage is amazing but to have an opportunity such as this and dance to a live audience on Broadway in New York is something that will remain with them for the rest of their lives,” she said.

The Vibe School of Dance introduces little ones to the magic of dance at the age of two and many remain with Hannah up to their early 20s.

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve always lived for dance, and from the age of about four onwards, dance was my passion," she continues.

I don’t have children of my own, so as a result I’m trying to pass on this passion to my students.”

And it looks as if her efforts are paying off.

The Vibe students have already performed twice at two official openings of the Formula 1 Grand Prix, in 2019 and 2022, and are now preparing for their debut in New York.

The school is one of only seven schools which have been selected from all over the world to perform in the Smile Production. The students will fly out on July 23 and the performance will take place three days later, on July 26.

Hannah’s love of dance began when she was four years old.

After gaining a string of distinctions in her dance exams, she began hitting the competition circuit which continued until she was 15. During this period she held the British Champion title on no fewer than four separate occasions.

At the age of 16, she became the youngest dance teacher to qualify in Wales and two years later, in 2009, she opened the Vibe School of Dance.

The school introduces youngsters to a range of dance styles including freestyle, street, lyrical, acro and gymnastics.