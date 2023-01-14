Speed merchants on the M4 look set to be targeted after GoSafe has announced it will be carrying out mobile enforcements from January 23.

The targeted area will be between junctions 33 and 34 following an increase in the number of speed-attributed collisions.

As a result of the accident increase, three speed surveys have been carried out at different locations along the M4. The surveys measured a total of 213,372 vehicles and discovered that a staggering 70,713 drivers were exceeding the speed limit. No fewer than 6,109 of those were travelling at speeds of 85 mph and above.

“Speed is a major contribution to collisions on our roads but if a collision happens at a higher speed, then it often means a higher severity which has a devastating impact on families,” commented Teresa Ciano, a GoSafe Partnership manager.

“Introducing enforcement at these locations will improve compliance with the speed limit and help to ensure that people stay safer on our roads.”

GoSafe’s aim is to encourage compliance with the speed limit and to reduce the risk of collisions, injuries, and fatalities on the roads of Wales.

How and when the cameras are deployed depends on the collision history and the road safety concerns at each location.