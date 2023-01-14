Attempts to get two over-staying guests out of his house resulted in a court appearance this week after Granville Vincent was charged with using threatening or abusive words to on-duty police officers.
The offence took place in the early hours of November 29 after Vincent, of Ash Grove, Milford Haven, contacted the police in relation to two individuals who were unwilling to leave his property.
“Two officers attended at the Mount Estate, they saw that the defendant was intoxicated and when they spoke to him, he told them to ‘Go and do your ******* jobs,” said Crown Prosecutor Dennis Davies.
“He then called the officers ‘A bunch of c****’.”
Vincent, 35, pleaded guilty to the offence when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates earlier this week.
He was represented in court by Mr Tom Lloyd.
“The police were called on an unrelated matter as my client had two individuals in his house who were unwilling to leave,” he said.
“Mr Vincent called the police, but he didn’t like the way things transpired.”
After listening to the mitigation, Vincent was fined £120 and ordered to pay £95 costs and a £48 surcharge.
