A Dyfed-Powys Police investigation is underway following an alleged New Year’s Eve altercation between four females on Fishguard Square.

It is understood that one female was assaulted during the fracas with three other females.

The female, who hasn’t been named, was assessed by ambulace personnel but did not require hospital treatment.

The incident is alleged to have taken place between 9pm and 9.10pm on Saturday, December 31, at Fishgaurd Square, Fishguard.

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys police either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline,, by emailing http://101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

People are asked to quote reference: DPP/4896/31/12/2022/02/C.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.