Plans to redevelop one of Pembrokeshire’s most historic town centres will be coming under scrutiny this month when a public consultation takes place into the South Quay site in Pembroke.

The proposal, which is led by Pembrokeshire County Council, is made up of two phases.

The first, (Castle Terrace), will focus on the refurbishment of properties on Castle Terrace and the creation of a new visitor centre, library and café. The proposal also includes a landscaping scheme that will connect Northgate Street to the new café level and quay.

This phase is supported by the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns initiative, which aims to improve the viability of town centres.

Phase two, known as Northgate Street, focuses around a new bespoke facility which will offer support, training and activities for members of the community who may be disadvantaged due to social or health challenges.

The centre will provide (subject to funding agreements) access to services such as a social care day centre, a training centre for supported employment, a training flat to enable people to learn to live independently, and a range of administration, ancillary and support services.

This phase is supported by Levelling Up Funding (LUF) from the UK Government.

The project team procured and led by the County Council whichh will deliver both phases of the redevelopment project comprises DB3 Architecture, Atkins, Faithful and Gould and Roger Casey Associates.

The latest images, plans, timelines, and detailed project information will be available to view at the engagement event as well as architects, contractors and council officers who will be on hand to answer questions. There will also be the opportunity for the public to provide comments and feedback.

The previous consultation event was scheduled for December 12, however this had to be postponed as a result of icy weather conditions.

This month’s consultation takes place at Pembroke Town Hall on Monday, January 30 between 3.30pm and 6.30pm.