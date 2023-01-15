An important part of Neyland’s town history has been returned to its rightful place in the town centre following the restoration of the town clock by Neyland Men’s Shed.

Earlier this week the clock was moved to its new position on the tower of Bethesda Baptist Chapel on the High Street.

“I’m delighted to see the clock returning once again to Neyland High Street,” commented Pembrokeshire historian Simon Hancock.

“It was originally positioned on the old council offices which were in the High Street, but when the building was sold off, I was most anxious to see that the clock was removed and safely stored.

"Thanks to the wonderful work of the Neyland Men’s Shed, it has now once again resumed its original and useful purpose.”

The clock was originally gifted to the town council in 1965 by the local Women’s Institute to mark the fiftieth anniversary of the founding of the WI movement.

A photograph still exists of the late Cllr Kenneth Vaughan formally accepting the clock on behalf of the Neyland council.

Neyland Men’s Shed took delivery of the clock just prior to the covid pandemic.

“It was in a pretty bad state as it hadn’t worked for around 20 years and water had seeped into the casing,” explained Men’s Shed member, Grayham Passmore.

“I sorted out the electronics and got the clock working again, and then the Men’s Shed members made the box to fit it in.”

Grayham went on to say that from the outset, members were keen to see the clock returned to a prominent location in the town centre.

“We were given a grant by the Community Lottery Fund to carry out the work, but our strapline was that it had to be used to raise the profile of the town as a whole.

"This clock belongs to Neyland, with the result that it had to be placed in a prominent position. It would have been no good at the Community Hub, because no one would have seen it.

“When I saw it on the tower at Bethesda Chapel on Thursday, not long after it was put up, and I can’t tell you how wonderful it was to see it back on the High Street, where it belongs.”