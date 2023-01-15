The message is coming through loud and clear.

What are you hanging around for? It’s time to jump in to the Folly Farm Adventure Park and Zoo!

And to hep get you started, staff are tomorrow hosting a recruitment coffee morning which will give members of the public the opportunity to find out what it’s like working at this award-winning attraction.

“There are all kinds of careers at Folly Farm, from zoo keeping to catering, as well as loads of unexpected roles that people may not have thought of,” explained Holly, who is part of the recruitment team.

“But there are also many benefits to working with us including career development and a variety of shifts and hours that are available to fit around people’s lives.

"So for example we’ve roles that are perfect for parents to fit around school drop off and pick up, seasonal opportunities for the semi-retired or second careers and weekend and holiday work to fit around school, college or university students.

“At the end of the day, it’s our job to make everyone happy.”

The Recruitment Coffee morning takes place tomorrow, Monday, January 16, from 10am until 12pm.

Visitors can have an informal chat, have a look around the park and find out about the rates of pay, the flexible and part-time working hours that are available as well as the various roles and benefits that Folly Farm can offer.

If anyone is interested in attending, they can call 01834 812371 or email HR@folly-farm.co.uk to register your interest.