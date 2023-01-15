Former BBC technology correspondent, Rory Cellan-Jones, has shared the heartwarming progress he and his partner have made with their Romanian rescue dog Sophie.

Sophie from Romania recently took the internet by storm when the story of her rescue got the nation through a tough Christmas period.

Previously, Rory confirmed that Sophie "was found dumped by the road in Romania and handed to a vet."

Adding that "after a spell in foster care where she lived in a barn she was brought to the UK by a rescue organisation."

When the one-year-old dog first came to Britain, she was very timid and spent much of her time hiding behind the couch but has, in recent days, started to become more confident.

Couple Rory and Professor Diane Coyle made a major breakthrough when they were able to convince Sophie from Romania to come out from behind the sofa to get some pats.

One way the pair tried to coax Sophie out from her hiding spot was to use treats, small bits of cheese, and frankfurters which proved successful.

Well we did get a glimpse of #sophiefromromania tonight- the prof dropped a plate and she raced out and around the kitchen before rushing back behind the sofa https://t.co/7nPR4V0AdR pic.twitter.com/tOefsuObDy — Rory Cellan-Jones (@ruskin147) January 2, 2023

In one Twitter post, they shared that Sophie was quick to come out into the open when she heard the dropping of a plate in the kitchen with Rory saying: "Well we did get a glimpse of #sophiefromromania tonight- the prof dropped a plate and she raced out and around the kitchen before rushing back behind the sofa."

While there may be some work ahead before Rory can enjoy his first walk with the adorable pooch, Sophie has made tremendous progress over the last few months.

Meet Sophie, here greeting @ruskin147 when she arrived last night. She’s tired & nervous after a long journey but we’re looking forward to settling her in to her new home pic.twitter.com/yFClmY1sxE — Diane Coyle (@DianeCoyle1859) December 17, 2022

In the first social media post showing Sophie, she is seen being carried in Rory's arms and looking rather tired and unsure of herself after being brought over from Eastern Europe but now looks more relaxed.

Rory Cellan-Jones and Diana Coyles' Collie cross called Cabbage

The couple's last dog, a collie cross called Cabbage, also became well-known after she was stolen along with five other dogs when a professional walker left his key in the ignition of his van.

Luckily, the six dogs were found and Cabbage returned home to her loving owners thanks to an appeal to the public by the former correspondent.

Cabbage died at the age of 15 and was described as a "lovely, energetic and really smart member of our family."

With Rory adding: "It was time for her to go but we miss her so much.”

She 'kept me going': Fans express their adoration for Sophie from Romania

Many up and down the country have followed Sophie's progress and cheered her on over these tough months.

Everyone else is obsessed with #sophiefromromania too right? When I was ill last week it’s all that kept me going. https://t.co/YHlW4WdSPs — nick grimshaw (@grimmers) January 12, 2023

Television presenter and author, Nick Grimshaw shared his obsession with the rescue, saying: "Everyone else is obsessed with #sophiefromromania too right? When I was ill last week it’s all that kept me going."

Another user agreed, saying: "Completely. First thing I look for on Twitter when I wake up!"

While another added: "Yup. I’m thrilled every time a dog I don’t know, belonging to people I’ll never meet comes out from behind a sofa I’ll never sit on. I check her progress every night."