A 42-year-old Milford Haven woman has appeared before magistrates charged with spitting on a cell door at Haverfordwest police station.

Claire Evans appeared before magistrates via a video link earlier this week from Swansea Prison, where she is currently serving a two months custodial sentence for breaching a court order.

“She was in the station on an unrelated matter and spat at the door, with the result that it had to be professionally cleaned,” said Crown Prosecutor Dennis Davies.

But her solicitor, Mr Tom Lloyd, said the act was the result of her frustration.

“This woman has a significant number of issues and is one of the most vulnerable people this court will ever come across,” he said.

“This was an act born out of frustration, more than anything else.”

Evans pleaded guilty to the charge of causing criminal damage to the cell.

After considering the evidence and her mitigation, magistrates granted her a conditional discharge for six months.

No costs will be awarded to Dyfed-Powys Police for the professional cleaning which had to be carried out as a result of her spitting.

She was ordered to pay a £26 victim surcharge.

